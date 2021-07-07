Barclays PLC Acquires 80,090 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,090 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $20.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.