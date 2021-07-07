Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cohu worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,045,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 84.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 610,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 279,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Cohu stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

