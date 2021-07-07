Barclays PLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.08. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

