Barclays PLC Increases Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 332.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,914 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of TPI Composites worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

