Barclays PLC Invests $2.88 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $86.21 and a 52-week high of $130.48.

