Barclays PLC Raises Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,228 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.