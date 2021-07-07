Barclays PLC Sells 12,876 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth $14,439,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,000.

MNRO stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

