Barclays Trims Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Target Price to GBX 185

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

LON:HOC traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 161.52 ($2.11). 494,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,015. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The firm has a market cap of £830.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.38.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

