Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.94.

BTEGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 382,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.