Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Beam has a total market cap of $43.08 million and $12.23 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,997,200 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.