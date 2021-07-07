Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $452.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.00.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

