Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in June

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.4 days.
BCCLF opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54.
About Becle
