Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,369 ($44.02). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,369 ($44.02), with a volume of 124,436 shares changing hands.

BWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Libertas Partners boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,739.30 ($48.85).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,496.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

