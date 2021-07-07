Belt (BELT) Price Reaches $39.41 on Major Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00167167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,131.09 or 0.99844591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00957106 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

