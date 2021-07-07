Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 39 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $435.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.54. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

