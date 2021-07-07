Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 899,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Switch by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 623,751 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWCH stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,859,891. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

