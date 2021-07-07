Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $466,000 Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $147,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $2,173,841.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,128.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

