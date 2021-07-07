Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 7,906 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of FTXO opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08.

