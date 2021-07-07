Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

NYSE:ALB opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.29.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

