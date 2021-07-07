Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after buying an additional 89,221 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $250.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $251.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

