Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:CWR traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,034 ($13.51). 811,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,626 ($21.24). The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.51.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

