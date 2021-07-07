Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

