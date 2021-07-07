BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,204.44 ($28.80).

LON BHP traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,166.50 ($28.31). The company had a trading volume of 4,595,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,076. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The stock has a market cap of £109.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,168.36.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

