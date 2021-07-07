BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

