BidiPass Market Capitalization Achieves $282,361.84 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 143.9% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $282,361.84 and $16,045.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.37 or 0.00947037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

