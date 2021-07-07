BigCommerce Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 52,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 887% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,344 call options.

BIGC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $287,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,079 shares of company stock worth $24,306,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,688. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.61. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.