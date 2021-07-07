BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get BioCardia alerts:

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.82. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 108.90% and a negative net margin of 8,744.45%. Analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 36.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 175.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.