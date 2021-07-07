BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report $28.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $111.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,557. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,165 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,999. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.