BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.08. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

