Bismuth (BIS) Trading Up 287.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 341.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $21.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 287.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,536,904 coins and its circulating supply is 21,457,153 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

