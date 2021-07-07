BlackCoin (BLK) Hits One Day Volume of $24,759.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $24,759.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,761,940 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

