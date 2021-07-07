BlackRock Inc. Buys New Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,509,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $461,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $118,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $664.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASXC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

