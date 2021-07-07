BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Elbit Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

