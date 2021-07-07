BlackRock Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Banco de Chile worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

BCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

