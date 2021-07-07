BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 347,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUK. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

