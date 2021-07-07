BlackRock Inc. Purchases 172,593 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CCU opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

