BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.26% of Root worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,624,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $40,846,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Root alerts:

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

ROOT opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.