BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUE opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

