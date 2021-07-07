BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,015.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,015 ($26.33) and last traded at GBX 2,012.50 ($26.29), with a volume of 23997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,005 ($26.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,946.56. The company has a market capitalization of £993.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

