Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

