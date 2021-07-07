Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BE traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 4,204,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

