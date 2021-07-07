Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.11. 39,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,450,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.