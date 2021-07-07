BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 221.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,149 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in BlueCity were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueCity by 226.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BlueCity during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BlueCity during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of BlueCity by 21.7% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueCity during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BLCT stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

