BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

OTCMKTS KLAQU traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

