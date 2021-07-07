BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

HIIIU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 4,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

