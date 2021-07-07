BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $19.56 Million in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

MAAC stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. 107,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,998. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.