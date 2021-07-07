BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,685,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000.

Shares of FINMU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

