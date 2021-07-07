BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,472,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

NASDAQ DHBCU remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,470. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.