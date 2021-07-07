Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock remained flat at $GBX 121 ($1.58) during trading hours on Wednesday. 408,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,344. The stock has a market cap of £493.71 million and a P/E ratio of 31.84. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 119.11 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.60 ($2.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.30.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

