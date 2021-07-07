BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.