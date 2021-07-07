BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.